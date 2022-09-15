Pope ends trip to Kazakhstan, conservative critic speaks out

Pope Francis ended his trip to Kazakhstan on Thursday, when one of his strongest critics openly questioned the value of large gatherings of faith, such as the one the pontiff attended, calling them a “supermarket of religions” that decreased the status of the Catholic Church.

On the last day of his three-day visit, Francis presided over a meeting of bishops, priests and nuns at the cathedral in the Kazakh capital.

In the audience was local bishop Athanasius Schneider, an archconservative who has often sharply criticized the progressive pope on a range of issues.

The main reason for the pope’s visit was to participate in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, a meeting that brings together Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and other religions.

Praising the congress’ ability to “promote mutual respect in the world,” Schneider, 61, said he believed there was a “danger” in putting Catholicism on an equal footing with other religions.

“It can give the impression of a supermarket of religions, and that is not correct, because there is only one true religion, and that is the Catholic Church founded by God himself,” Schneider told reporters at the cathedral.

Conservatives like Schneider criticize some aspects of the Second Vatican Council, between 1962 and 1965, which called for dialogue with other religions.

They also say Catholics should actively proselytize to convert others to Catholicism and oppose Francis’ insistence that potential converts must be drawn to the faith by nothing more than the example of Christians.

The bishop also defended the right to criticize the pope publicly, calling it a fraternal duty useful to the entire Church of 1.3 billion.

