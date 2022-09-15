BrazilBrazil

National Force will support the PF in actions on indigenous lands in RS

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read

O Official Diary of the Union publishes, this Thursday (15), an ordinance from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security that authorizes the use of the National Force in actions to support the Federal Police (PF), in the Cacique Doble and Passo Grande do Rio Forquilha indigenous lands, in Rio de Janeiro. Great South.

According to Ordinance No. 178, of September 14, 2022, signed by Minister Anderson Torres, the military will act in activities to preserve public order and the security of people and property.

“The work will be carried out on an episodic and planned basis for 90 days and will comply with the planning defined by the Directorate of the National Public Security Force, of the National Public Security Secretariat”, the document also says.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




