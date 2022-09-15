World will unite for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, organizer says

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will unite people from all over the world, the official responsible for the massive ceremonial event, Earl Marshal Edward Fitzalan-Howard, Duke of Norfolk, in charge of state occasions, said today. Thousands of people queue for hours to pass the monarch’s coffin.

World leaders will gather on Monday (19) for the funeral of Elizabeth, Queen for 70 years.

The coffin is currently in London’s former Westminster Hall, where thousands wait patiently in line to pay their last respects to the UK’s longest-serving queen.

“These events are taking place in the context of an outpouring of grief, affection and gratitude, in the Commonwealth and across the world,” said Edward Fitzalan-Howard.

“The Queen has held a unique and eternal position in all of our lives. It is our goal and we believe that the state funeral and events of the coming days will unite people across the world,” he told reporters.

As he spoke, the line to see the queen’s coffin stretched more than four miles along the south bank of the River Thames, crossing Lambeth Bridge near Westminster Hall.

King Charles, who has returned home to Highgrove, in the south of England, after a hectic schedule of events since the death of Elizabeth, aged 96, last Thursday (8), and his three brothers – Princess Anne and the Princes Andrew and Edward – will hold silent vigil this Friday night.

British officials expect around 750,000 people to visit the queen’s coffin by 6:30 am (local time) on Monday.

Some are from other countries and have left their bags at nearby hotels to join those moving slowly through Westminster Hall. Among those present were former Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip, who bowed their heads before the coffin as they passed with members of the public.

Amy Tsai, 24, said she traveled from Taiwan in May and attended the Queen’s jubilee celebrations in June in the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

“Now I’m waiting in line to see her. I’m shocked,” she said.

*(Additional reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Alistair Smout, Michael Holden, William James, Kate Holton, Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper)

