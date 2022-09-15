INSS opens competition with a thousand vacancies for Social Security Technician

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) released today (15) the public notice for the contest with a thousand vacancies for the position of Social Security Technician. The initial gross remuneration is up to R$5,905.79. The document was published in Official Diary of the Union.

According to the agency, the objective is to strengthen the staff and improve the services provided to the population. To participate in the contest, the candidate must have a high school education or equivalent technical course, completed by the date of inauguration and with a diploma issued by an educational institution recognized by the Ministry of Education (MEC).

The person responsible for carrying out the contest will be the Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Promotion of Events (Cebraspe). Registration will open tomorrow (16) and can be done until 18:00 (Brasília time) on October 3, only through the Cebraspe page. The registration fee is R$ 85 and can be paid until October 21st.

Of the thousand vacancies offered, 708 are for broad competition, 90 for people with disabilities and 202 for black people.

The contest will be held in two stages: objective tests, of eliminatory and qualifying nature, and a training course, of eliminatory and qualifying nature. The application of objective tests is scheduled for the 27th of November.

In addition to specific knowledge of social security legislation, the test will include the subjects of Portuguese Language, Ethics in Public Service, notions of Constitutional Law, notions of Administrative Law, notions of Informatics and Logical-Mathematical Reasoning. The training course will be held in the cities of Belém (PA), Belo Horizonte (MG), Brasília (DF), Florianópolis (SC), Fortaleza (CE), João Pessoa (PB), Manaus (AM), Rio de Janeiro ( RJ) and São Paulo (SP).

The nominated candidates will be subject to the Single Legal Regime for Civil Servants of the Union, Municipalities and Federal Public Foundations (Law nº 8.112/1990). The allocations will be made at any Social Security Agency belonging to the Executive Management of the INSS to which the candidate has chosen to apply. There are vacancies for managers in the 26 states and the Federal District.

Among the activities that will be performed by the new servers, are public service; social security guidance, information and awareness; and actions related to the recognition of social security rights.