Federer to retire from tennis after next week’s Laver Cup

Roger Federer, considered by many to be the greatest tennis player in history and who has taken the sport to new levels during a career spanning more than two decades, has announced he will retire after the Laver Cup next week in London.

The 41-year-old, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles and redefined a sport with his artistry and elegance, broke the news that tennis fans around the world had feared in a lengthy statement on Thursday.

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love,

roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

A knee injury has ruled him out since losing at Wimbledon last year, although many still believed he could return for a farewell to a major tournament.

But he said age has finally come.

“As many of you know, the last three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer said in a statement posted to Instagram. “I’ve worked hard to get back in full competitive shape. But I also know my body’s capabilities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I’m 41 years old.”

“I’ve played over 1,500 games in 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever dreamed, and now I need to recognize when it’s time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my last ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but not at Grand Slams or on the circuit.”

Federer, who dominated men’s tennis for several years after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, has struggled with injuries in recent years.

He has had three knee operations in the last two years and his last official match was a quarter-final defeat against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon tournament.

Federer offered some hope to his legion of fans when he said he planned to return to the circuit after joining longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal for doubles at the Laver Cup in London next week.

He also planned to play the Swiss indoor tournament at home in Basel.

“This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the circuit has given me,” added Federer, who has twin sets with wife Mirka. “But at the same time, there’s a lot to celebrate. I consider myself one of the luckiest people on Earth. I’ve been given a knack for playing tennis, and I’ve done it to a level I never imagined, for much longer than I ever imagined being.” possible.”

Federer first noticed his special talent when he defeated American Pete Sampras en route to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2001.

Two years later, he bested Mark Philippoussis on center court at Wimbledon to begin his Grand Slam collection.

Federer won seven more Wimbledon titles, won five US Open titles, six Australian titles and a single French Open won in 2009 to complete his Slam career.

He also holds a record of 237 consecutive weeks as world number one and the only absence from his brilliant resume is an Olympic gold medal in singles, losing to Andy Murray in the 2012 final.

Additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru (India)

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

* Updated at 12:13 pm to add information from Reuters