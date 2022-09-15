TSE launches campaign for peace in elections

Concerned with cases of physical and moral violence resulting from ideological preferences, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) launched today (15) an advertising campaign for peace in the elections.

Carried out in partnership with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the initiative will feature advertising that highlights the importance of freedom of choice and respect for differences. In addition, the giant and inflatable replica of an electronic voting machine will be on display during some of the matches of the Serie A of the Brazilian Football Championship.

In a note, the TSE adviser informs that the inflatable ballot box serves to demonstrate “support for the electronic voting system”. In addition, at the start of this Thursday’s trial session, the president of the court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, said that the campaign must convey the message that “as in sports, opponents [políticos] are not enemies”.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing some events of violence, whether physical, as occurred among voters, or verbal,” said Moraes, commenting on the verbal abuse with which São Paulo state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans) attacked journalist Vera Magalhães at the end of a televised debate between candidates for the government of São Paulo, last Tuesday (13).

“We had the opportunity to see, recently, a state deputy verbally assault a journalist. Something totally out of civility standards”, said Moraes, asking candidates and voters to maintain “tranquility and serenity” so that the country can choose its political representatives on October 2, the first round of the majority elections.

Democracy

The launch of the campaign coincides with the International Day of Democracy, a date established in 2007 by the United Nations (UN), in commemoration of the Universal Declaration of Democracy, signed by 128 countries, including Brazil.

The document proposes a better understanding of the concepts of democracy by societies. For Moraes, the date is also an opportunity for the Brazilian population to remember that the country is experiencing the longest period of democratic stability since the proclamation of the Republic in 1889.

For the minister, this recent stability was favored by the Federal Constitution enacted in 1988, which, among other things, restructured the Judiciary, granting it administrative and financial autonomy and ensuring guarantees to judges for the exercise of their functions.

“I always repeat that in 1988, our constituent legislators had the wisdom and humility to look back and ask themselves why Brazilian democracy suffered so many mishaps, so many periods of exception, in the republican period”, said the minister. “And they had the humility to put in the constitutional text a new balance between powers; to recognize that, in Brazil and throughout Latin America, the Legislative Power has historically been unable to cope with the outbursts of the Executive Power of various dictatorships. And did [então] what the founding fathers [dos Estados Unidos] they did in 1787, elevating the Brazilian Judiciary to a power of the same dignity as the other powers”, pondered Moraes, attributing the guarantee of democratic stability to a “strong, independent and autonomous Judiciary”.