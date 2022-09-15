BrazilBrazil

Riot at concert in Guatemala leaves at least 9 dead and 20 injured

At least nine people died and 20 were injured during riots in a large show in the city of Quetzaltenango, in western Guatemala, reported emergency services on Thursday (15).

Rescuers were helping injured people and ambulances were at the scene, images from the Guatemalan Red Cross showed on Twitter. Local media described the show as an event that marks the Independence Day of the Central American country.

The injured, some with suspected fractures, were being taken to hospital, firefighters said.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




