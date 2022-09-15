Department announces immediate recall of treats after death of dogs

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) has notified the company Bassar Pet Food to present recall of canine treats Bassar Snack Every Day and Bassar Dental Care, which have killed at least 40 dogs. The company even asked consumers to deliver snacks purchased at the same place where they were purchased.

O recall it is a procedure in which the supplier or manufacturer invites customers to return their products, when a manufacturing defect is detected, or the need to replace them. “However, the informal recall – without wide dissemination and under the terms regulated by Organs competent bodies – can be time-consuming and ineffective, presenting risks to consumers and animals”, highlighted the secretary.

“The non-formalization of the call may lead to an administrative process and the application of a sanction by Senacon, since, according to the Consumer Protection Code, suppliers who are aware of the risks of their products and services after their introduction on the market, must communicate the fact. immediately to authorities and consumers”, warned the secretary.

In a note, Bassar Pet Food reported that it has already stopped the production of snacks. According to the company, preliminary tests carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) indicate that propylene glycol, an input used by the industrial sector in the manufacture of food for people and animals, purchased from one of its suppliers, would be contaminated. The folder suspended the use of certain batches of the substance. The reason for the contamination, according to Senacon, is under investigation.

“Bassar Pet Food is the most interested in clarifying the facts, supports investigations by Mapa and the police authorities and is collaborating with the investigations to elucidate the case. In addition to the official investigations, expertise work is being completed at Bassar Pet Food throughout the production process and machinery in its own factory and of all the raw materials that make up its final products, whose preliminary analyzes converge in the same direction as is being pointed out by the authorities.”