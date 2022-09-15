King Charles welcomes world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral

Presidents, prime ministers and monarchs from around the world will travel to London this weekend to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, to be hosted by King Charles the day before the funeral, masked for Monday. thursday (19).

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the most important guests from abroad who have confirmed their presence at the funeral. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should also go.

Heads of state and other senior foreign dignitaries will be invited to gather at the Royal Hospital, a retirement home for ex-servicemen in west London, and “go in groups to Westminster Abbey”, a senior Buckingham Palace official said. .

The funeral will be one of the most heavily policed ​​events in UK history as world leaders, kings and queens and large crowds from home and abroad flock to London for the event.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will host a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, the official state event before the funeral.

Foreign dignitaries traveling to the UK will also be invited to visit Westminster Hall of Parliament, where the Queen’s coffin is located, before the funeral.

Immediately after the funeral on Monday, UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly will hold a reception for guests at nearby Church House, while members of the royal family will travel to Windsor for the Queen’s funeral.

