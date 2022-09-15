BrazilBrazil

Tebet highlights job creation and criticizes polarization in Ceará

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read

In a campaign in the capital of Ceará, this Thursday (15), the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the MDB, Simone Tebet, commented on the high rates of hunger and unemployment in the Northeast and criticized the political polarization.

The presidential candidate said that her focus, if elected, will be on generating employment and income. “There is only one way for jobs to return: when Brazil has stability and legal security. Nobody invests in a polarized country, where hate is discussed, where there is only a speech of us against them and no fiscal responsibility project is presented, aiming at the social”, she argued.

The presidential candidate added that her candidacy is “the only one that immediately manages to guarantee predictability, responsibility and legal certainty”. Tebet once again declared himself a liberal in the economy and defended that public-private partnerships get off the ground. “We have to tear this country apart from North to South and from East to West, with railways, dual highways, ports and airports, with easy and flexible rules. Of course, taking care of environmental preservation, but reducing bureaucracy. This generates millions of jobs,” she said.

Another theme defended by the candidate was the maintenance of income transfer programs for the most vulnerable part of the population. “The R$ 600 is there to stay and nobody will take it away. That would be inhumane,” she said.

Dispute

A few days before the first round of elections, on October 2, Simone Tebet said that there is still time for a turnaround in the electoral campaign. Alongside her co-religionists, the candidate said that the continuity of polarization in the country is certain if Lula or Jair Bolsonaro wins: “That’s why I don’t give up until the last day. I have expectations and confidence that this game can be turned around and that the result will only happen after the polls have been counted”.

While still in Fortaleza, Tebet took part in a walk through the city centre. In the afternoon, she campaigns in Maranhão.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

King Charles welcomes world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral

11 seconds ago

PF investigates fraud that caused a loss of R$ 40 million to Caixa

20 hours ago

Check out the agenda of presidential candidates for this Wednesday (14/9)

21 hours ago

Protests erupt in Haiti over fuel price hike

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.