PF investigates fraud that caused a loss of R$ 40 million to Caixa

The Federal Police (PF) fulfills today (14) three search and seizure warrants for the Operation delivery card, which investigates bank fraud against Caixa Econômica Federal. According to the PF, the scheme caused a loss of about R$ 40 million to the public bank.

The investigations identified suspects of being part of a criminal organization that bought airline tickets using cloned Caixa cards. Tickets were later sold at low cost on a social network, with the justification that they were purchased in frequent flyer programs.

The operation is coordinated by the Group for Repression of Crimes Against Caixa Econômica Federal (GCEF), recently created by the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro. of January. The warrants are being carried out at addresses in the south and north of the state capital.

According to the PF, those investigated can be held accountable for crimes of criminal organization, qualified theft through fraud and money laundering, whose sentences can add up to more than 26 years in prison.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




