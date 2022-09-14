Check out the agenda of presidential candidates for this Wednesday (14/9)

This is the agenda of the 12 presidential candidates for this Wednesday. Candidates campaign in the Northeast, Southeast and South regions. On the schedule are interviews, face-to-face with voters and participation in events, among other campaign activities.

Ciro Gomes (PDT): at 8 am, in Salvador, he gives an interview for the Mário Kertsz program and at 10 am, also in the capital of Bahia, he participates in a walk at the São Joaquim Fair. At 4 pm, in Aracaju, he participates in a political act at the Yacht Club.

Constituent Eymael (DC): at 9 am he gives an interview at Vitória airport, at 10 am he takes a walk in the Bela Vista neighborhood and in the city of Cariacica, at 1 pm he makes a motorcade in Cariacica, at 3 pm he visits the city of Serra (ES).

Felipe D’Avila (New): visit to the agroindustrial cooperative Cocamar, in Maringá (PR), at 11 am. At 12:20 pm, in the same city, visit the Commercial and Industrial Association of Maringá (Acim), at 2:00 pm visit the company Nipponflex, at 3:15 pm, GTfoods and at 5:00 pm, FA Maringá. At 18:00, he records an electoral program with candidates from Maringá.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): at 9:30 am, he takes part in a motorcycle ride in Presidente Prudente (SP) and at 10:30 am in a rally at Parque do Povo in the city of São Paulo. At 2 pm, she participates in a motorcycle ride in Natal and, at 4:30 pm, in a rally on Avenida Paraíba, also in the capital of Rio Grande do Norte, and at 6 pm she participates in the event Mulheres pelo Brazil at Shock Casa Show, in Natal.

Leo Pericles (UP): at 10:30, walking and leafleting in the center, at 14:00 he visits the Vila União occupation in the Tatuquara neighborhood, at 16:30 he visits the 29 de Janeiro occupation in the Uberaba neighborhood and at 19:30 he has a chat at Livraria Vertov. All events will be in Curitiba.

Lula (EN): at 11 am he participates in the event Cooperativism and Solidarity Economy with Lula in São Paulo.

Father Kelmon (PTB): participates in the recording of an electoral program.

Simone Tebet (MDB): at 9 am, he visits Porto Digital, at 11 am he participates in a meeting of mothers of children with disabilities from Pernambuco, at 2:30 pm he visits the AACD and, at 4 pm, he participates in a walk at Comércio da Roda de Fogo. All appointments are in Recife.

Sofia Manzano (PCB): candidate fulfills agenda in Pernambuco. At 11 am, he distributes pamphlets in the municipality of Bezerros and then has lunch with militancy. In the afternoon, she goes to Caruaru and, after leafleting in the city, participates in a plenary session of Popular Power at the Caruaru Trade Employees Union, at 18:00.

Soraya Thronicke (Union): at 10 am, he participates in the event Hora do Voto promoted by the OAB/SP. At 3:00 pm, he has a meeting with directors of Instituto Unidos Brazil, in Brasília. At 4:00 pm, he participates in a live sabbath on the portal O Antagonista; at 6:30 pm, he gives an interview to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper and at 7:45 pm he participates in a meeting with directors of the Postal Higher Education Professionals Association (ADCAP).

Vera (PSTU): at 3 pm, he participates in a conversation with students from Escola Livre de Teatro in Santo André (SP) and, at 6 pm, he participates in a live with oil tankers in defense of Petrobras.

Updated at 8:06 and 9:14.