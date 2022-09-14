Support for Ukraine will be unshakable, says European Commission president

Support for Ukraine will remain unshakable, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, said today (14th) to the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenskiy. Much of Ursula’s speech to the European Parliament was addressed to Olena, who is in Strasbourg as a guest of honor.

Speaking about the State of the European Union, the president of the commission warned that Europe needs “strength” to face the energy crisis, inflation and conflict in Ukraine, because these “future moments” “will not be easy”. Ursula von der Leyen has no doubt that “Putin will lose” and Ukraine and Europe will be able to overcome the challenges imposed at this critical moment.

“There is a lot at stake. Not just for Ukraine, but for Europe and the world at large,” he said.

Considering the current European context, with war, inflation and the energy crisis in the background, the president of the European Commission warned that Europe will be tested.

“We are going to be tested by those who want to explore whatever kind of division exists between us. And this is not just a war launched by Russia against Ukraine. It is a war against our energy, against our economy, our values. It is a war against our future.” Above all, the EU president considers it a war of autocracy against democracy. “But with courage and solidarity, Putin will lose and Ukraine and Europe will win.”

The European Union, recalled the President of the European Executive, has risen to the occasion since Ukraine was invaded.

“Our response was immediate, determined and united. We can be proud,” she said, who began her speech in Strasbourg by welcoming the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, guest of honor at the event.

The president of the European Commission announced the creation of a “new European bank” to encourage investments in hydrogen projects in the region, estimated at 3 billion euros.

“Today I announce that we have created a new European hydrogen bank. This will help guarantee the supply of hydrogen, using money from the Innovation Fund, within which it will be possible to invest 3 billion euros to help build a future market”, he declared.

