IBGE opens new competition with 8,200 vacancies for 2022 Census

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) today (14) opened registrations for a new selection process for the 2022 Census. There are 7,795 vacancies for census takers and 435 for municipal census agents or supervisors. The deadline runs until Friday (16).

The forecast is that the employment contract for the census taker lasts three months and the remuneration is variable, depending on the worker’s productivity. The contract for census agents should last five months, with salaries of R$1,700 for supervisors and R$2,100 for municipal workers.

Enrollment is free. Further information will be published on the site of the IBGE.

