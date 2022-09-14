Fire remains in southwest France; more residents are removed

A forest fire that has been raging since Monday (12) in southwest France led authorities to evacuate today (14) another 500 residents from their homes. With that, the total number of evacuations rises to more than 1,000 in the area, which has already been hit by fire this summer.

A thousand firefighters and 11 planes are fighting the fire, which burned more than 3,600 hectares and destroyed four houses and several buildings in the wine-growing area of ​​Medoc.

“Weather conditions remain unfavorable, with persistent wind, heat and drought. The fires are still active,” the department of Gironde said in a statement, adding that seven firefighters were injured.

France, like the rest of Europe, had to face heat waves and a drought during the summer that caused several forest fires across the continent.

Close to 65,000 hectares have been burned so far in France this year, half in the country’s southwest, six times the annual average from 2006 to 2021, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System.

