King Charles and sons follow Queen’s coffin in procession in London

King Charles III, his sons Princes William and Harry and other royals joined a solemn procession after Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was removed from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to travel to Parliament. , accompanied by a crowd in London.

In a carriage, draped in the flag of the Royal Standard and with the Crown of the Imperial State placed on a cushion on top next to a wreath, the coffin containing Elizabeth’s body began a slow, somber procession from her palace to Westminster Hall. , where he will stay for four days.

Walking close behind were Charles and his brothers, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Following the Queen’s death last week at her summer home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a series of moving ceremonies and then to London on Tuesday night.

Tens of thousands of people walked the 22 kilometers (km) route in heavy rain and cars stopped on normally busy lanes to watch the well-lit hearse slowly make its way through the darkness towards Buckingham Palace, drawing cheers.

At the palace, the coffin was received by Charles and all of the Queen’s children, grandchildren and their spouses who were reunited for the first time since the matriarch’s death.

“It was an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” said Elizabeth’s daughter Anne, 72, who flew from Scotland alongside the coffin.

The queen’s death, aged 96, plunged the nation into mourning for a monarch who reigned for 70 years.

People started lining up on the streets last night to be one of the first to walk past the coffin this Wednesday.

Among the audience, some were there to represent aging parents, others to witness the story, and many to thank a woman who, having ascended the throne in 1952, was still holding official government meetings just two days before she died.

“She really fulfilled her oath to do everything she could for this country,” said Veronica Lewis, 52, of Worthing, southern England.

