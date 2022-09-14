End of Covid-19 pandemic is in sight, says WHO director-general

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said today (14) that the world has never been in a better position to end the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” he said, recalling that last week, the number of deaths reported by the disease was the lowest since March 2020.

“We can already see the finish line. We are in a position to win. But now is the worst time to stop running. It’s time to run faster, to make sure we cross the finish line and reap the rewards of all our hard work”, said Tedros.

The director-general of the WHO also warned that, if the world does not use this opportunity, it runs a serious risk of the emergence of new variants of covid-19, of more deaths caused by the infection and of even more uncertainty of future scenarios. “So, let’s take the opportunity,” he added.

“We urge all countries to invest in vaccines for 100% of risk groups, including healthcare workers and the elderly,” Tedros said, citing keeping the immunization rate at 70% as a priority. “Continue testing and sequencing SARS-CoV-2, as well as integrating surveillance and testing services for other respiratory diseases, including influenza.”