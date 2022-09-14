MJ’s collection with auctions exceeds R$ 10 million in August

More than BRL 10 million were raised in August, in 11 states and the Federal District, with 50 auctions carried out by the National Secretariat for Drug Policies and Asset Management (Senad), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP). In the list of 326 assets that were sold, six properties that generated revenue of R$ 3.2 million stand out. One of them is a house located in the Butantã neighborhood, in São Paulo, sold for R$ 454 thousand. An apartment in Sorocaba was also bought for R$ 151 thousand.

The auctions also had vehicle sales. With just four aircraft, R$ 2 million were raised. One of them from Beech Aircraft, for R$ 417 thousand. The other vehicles add up to 297 items that generated R$ 4.9 million. Smaller goods such as silver bracelets and necklaces were also sold. With these and other items, R$ 131 thousand were raised.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the amount collected from the decapitalization of criminals returns to society through investments in public security and anti-drug policies, in addition to the application of resources in the training of professionals and in the development of projects of national scope. .

“The resources are also applied to the destination of equipment for the bodies that are part of the Unified Public Security System (Susp), such as the military, civil police and military fire brigades,” the ministry said.

Collection in the year

In the first eight months of this year, more than R$ 74 million were raised in 249 auctions, with more than 3,800 assets sold. Those interested in acquiring the assets that are still available for bidding should access the Ministry of Justice and Public Security page, which will direct them to the websites of auctioneers partnering with the National Secretariat for Drug Policies.