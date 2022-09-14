Bolsonaro says he will guarantee land ownership to settlers

The candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, said today (14) that he will put an end to invasions of rural properties by guaranteeing the property title to settled workers. He campaigned this Wednesday in Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo.

“In the next few years, we will eliminate land invasions because we will give dignity to MST settlers [Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra]titling lands for them”, he said, in an interview with the press when he arrived at the airport.

On several occasions, Bolsonaro has defended land titling, which is one of the stages of agrarian reform. The government has regularized properties and distributed titles to public areas through the National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform, in partnership with the municipalities. According to him, more than 400,000 titles have already been delivered to his government.

Bolsonaro participated in a motorcycle ride, leaving the airport towards Parque do Povo, where he gave a speech alongside local candidates. In the afternoon, he will carry out a campaign agenda in Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte.