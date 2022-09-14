Drug to treat breast cancer is incorporated into SUS

Patients with breast cancer can rely on the drug Trastuzumab Entansine. Indicated in monotherapy – a method in which the treatment process is carried out using only one drug or procedure – for the treatment of patients classified at the HER2-positive level of the disease. The Ordinance that incorporates the drug into the Unified Health System (SUS) was published in Official Diary of the Union (DOU) of last Monday (12).

“The technology received a favorable recommendation for incorporation into the SUS Unified Health System after undergoing an evaluation by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), responsible for advising the portfolio on attributions related to the incorporation, exclusion or alteration of technologies. in health through the SUS”, informed the ministry.

Numbers

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, more than 620,000 women died from breast cancer worldwide. In Brazil, the total number of new diagnoses per year reaches 60,000, resulting in an incidence rate of 60/100,000 inhabitants.

In 2017, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) reported 16,724 deaths in women. In 2018, Brazil was the fourth country with the highest incidence of breast cancer and the fifth in mortality. It is estimated that the incidence among Brazilian women in the next 20 years will increase by 47%, says WHO.