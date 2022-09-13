BrazilBrazil

Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dies at 91

French-Swiss filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard – pioneer of the movement new wave – died today (13), aged 91. He has been one of the main names in cinema since his debut in feature films with the harassedin 1960.

fundamental part of new wave French film, a movement that revolutionized cinema from the 1950s onwards, Godard has a long award-winning career, ranging from the award for best director in Berlin to the harassedto an honorary Oscar, presented in 2010 in a ceremony he did not attend.

Author of influential works on several generations of directors such as the contempt (1963), with Brigitte Bardot, side by side (1964), Peter the Mad (1965) or more recent Film Socialism (2010) and goodbye to language (2014), Jean-Luc Godard became known “for his iconoclastic, apparently improvised style of filming, as well as his inflexible radicalism”, as the newspaper recalls. The Guardian in the filmmaker’s obituary.

Godard’s films became known for breaking established conventions of French cinema in the 1960s and helped to initiate a new way of making cinema, with portable camera work, jump cuts and existential dialogue.

Born in Paris in 1930, Godard grew up and studied in Nyon, Switzerland. He returned to Paris at the age of 19, in 1949, where he developed his interest in cinema.

“We owe a lot to Godard,” former French Minister of Culture Jack Lang Lang wrote in a statement quoted by Reuters. “He filled cinema with poetry and philosophy. His sharp and unique gaze made us see the imperceptible,” he added.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




