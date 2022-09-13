See the agenda of presidential candidates this Tuesday (13/9)

Check out the agendas of the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic this Tuesday (13):

Ciro Gomes (PDT): participates in the inauguration of the PDT committee in Irecê, Bahia. In the afternoon, Ciro goes to Apae and meets with people with disabilities in the city of Pituba. At night, Ciro has live scheduled to be broadcast from Salvador.

Constituent Eymael (DC): in the morning, he has his schedule in São Paulo, where he takes part in a walk from Largo Treze, at the Igreja Matriz in the Santo Amaro neighborhood.

Felipe D’Ávila (New): candidate fulfills agenda in Curitiba and metropolitan region. In the morning he takes a walk on the XV de São José dos Pinhais boardwalk and at 11:30 am he visits the São José dos Pinhais Commercial and Industrial Association (Aciap). In Curitiba, at 2 pm, he pays a visit to Recanto da Esperança. At the end of the day, at 18:00, he takes a walk on the city’s boardwalk.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): the candidate for reelection participates in motorcycle riding and rally in Sorocaba.

Leo Pericles (UP): the candidate does not have an agenda scheduled for this Tuesday.

Lula (PT): candidate will have a virtual meeting at 9 am with communicators from allied parties, trade union centrals, popular committees and social movements.

Father Kelmon (PTB): the candidate’s agenda will be in the city of Macapá. Father Kelmon and his deputy Pastor Gamonal have breakfast with leaders participating in the construction of the Pact for Christianity.

Simone Tebet (MDB): in the morning Simone Tebet will be in Salvador. At 9:30 am she has a walk in Bairro da Liberdade. At 10 am, she will visit the Ilê Aiyê Cultural Association. In the afternoon, around 2:30 pm, she will visit the Center for Strategic Technology in Health at the State University of Paraíba, in Campina Grande. At 3:30 pm, the candidate will take a walk through the Monte Castelo neighborhood, accompanied by the candidate for the government of Bahia Pedro Cunha Lima.

Sofia Manzano (PCB): in Recife, Sofia Manzano will visit a settlement with the Pastoral da Terra commission. In the afternoon, she will do leafleting at Unicap. Soon after, she participates in an act to launch the political agenda of Agroecology, at the Social Security Workers Union.

Soraya Thronicke (Union): candidate fulfills an extensive agenda in the cities of Ribeirão Preto (SP) and São José do Rio Preto (SP). In the morning, the appointments are in Ribeirão Preto and include a meeting, at 9:30 am, with the mayor of the city, in addition to face-to-face with voters at 10 am. In the afternoon, she visits the Novo Mundo social project, in São José do Rio Preto. At 7 pm, Soraya has a meeting with political leaders in the city.

Vera Lucia (PSTU): this Tuesday, Vera participates in leafleting in downtown Santos (SP); at 3 pm, he records an interview for TV Santa Cecília; at 19:30, she participates in live with the Coletiva Mulheres de Quinta, from Ribeirão Preto (SP).

