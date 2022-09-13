Mega-Sena draws this Tuesday an accumulated prize of R$ 75 million

The Mega-Sena draws this Tuesday (13) an accumulated prize and estimated at R$ 75 million. This is the first draw of the Gambler’s Anniversary Mega-Week, which offers an extra chance, with three draws: today, Thursday (15th) and Saturday (17th).

The draw for the six dozen contest 2,519 will be held, starting at 20:00 (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo, with live broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel. .

According to Caixa, if a gambler wins the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive R$ 530.6 thousand in income in the first month.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or on the internet. The value of a single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.