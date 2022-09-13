Russian Chancellor Gets Visa to Go to UN General Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation were granted visas to attend the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Russia has for weeks criticized the United States (USA) for not granting visas to members of the Russian delegation to attend the 77th session of the assembly.

“Today, visas have been granted to Lavrov and some of those who will accompany him,” the Russian foreign ministry said, according to an Interfax report.

Moscow accused the United States of trying to block Russia’s full participation in the meeting by delaying visas for Russians to attend. The high-level forum sessions will start next week.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States was “violating its obligations” by not issuing visas to the entire Russian delegation. He added that he was taking steps to hold both the UN and the US accountable for the situation.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.