Police operation leaves three dead and two injured in Rio de Janeiro

A police operation in the community of Vila Kennedy, in the west of the city of Rio de Janeiro, left at least three dead and two injured. According to the Military Police (PM), the shots were taken to the Albert Schweitzer Hospital, in Realengo, in the west.

“It is an operation to remove barricades and prevent theft of vehicles and cargo. There was intense armed confrontation [quando os policiais chegaram à comunidade]”, explains Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, spokesman for the PM.

Through a note, the PM reported that the police were shot at by criminals, which started the confrontation. Also according to the PM, pistols, radio communicator and drugs were seized with those shot.