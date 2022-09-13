Service sector grows 1.1% in July, says IBGE

The volume of services in the country registered a growth of 1.1% in July, in comparison with the result of June this year. This is the third consecutive increase in the indicator, which today is 8.9% above the level of February 2020, that is, the pre-pandemic period of covid-19.

However, the sector is still 1.8% below its record level, reached in November 2014.

The result of the sector indicates highs of 6.3% in comparison with July last year, 8.5% in the year and 9.6% in the 12-month period. The data were released today (13) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

From June to July, three of the five activities had growth, especially transport, auxiliary transport services and mail (2.3%). Information and communication (1.1%) and services provided to families (0.6%) also advanced.

On the other hand, other services fell by 4.2% and administrative and complementary professional services fell by 1.1%.

Tourism

The tourist activity index grew 1.5% from June to July, after a 1.7% drop in the previous month. The segment is still 1.1% below the pre-pandemic level of covid-19.

In comparison with July 2021, the indicator rose 26.5%. There is also an increase of 41.9% in the year.

Passenger transport advanced 4.1% in July, 24.2% compared to July last year and 41% in the year.