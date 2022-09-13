Putin seeks to calm Azerbaijan and Armenia after deaths in clashes

Russian President Vladimir Putin today tried to end clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan after border fighting killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers and raised fears of another war in the former Soviet Union.

Russia, the United States and France called for moderation after fighting, the most violent since the two countries fought a six-week war over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.

Armenia said several towns near the Azerbaijani border, including Jermuk, Goris and Kapan, were bombed in the early hours of today. Yerevan said he responded to what he called Azerbaijan’s “large-scale provocation”.

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku reported that it was attacked by Armenia. Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield reports from either side.

“It is difficult to assess the role of the Russian Federation, Putin’s role personally,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“The president is naturally making every effort to help ease tensions at the border,” he added.

Russia, which in February sent troops to Ukraine in the biggest European ground invasion since World War II, is the main intermediary in the Caucasus and an ally of Armenia through the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, which met to discuss the situation.

Russia, which operates a military base in Armenia, sent thousands of peacekeepers to the region in 2020 as part of an agreement to end a war during which Azerbaijan made significant territorial gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey supports Azerbaijan politically and militarily.

