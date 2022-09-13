Measles: health services will actively search for cases of the disease

The Ministry of Health promotes today (13) a day to combat measles, Day S, with an active search for people suspected of the disease. According to the ministry, the measure aims to strengthen actions against measles across the country to end the circulation of the virus.

The action takes place in conjunction with the health services of states and municipalities. “The mobilization will reinforce the maintenance of the elimination of the measles and rubella virus, in places where there are no confirmed cases”, informed the ministry.

The active search is carried out to identify and capture suspected cases of measles or rubella in public or private health establishments, in addition to community establishments, such as homes, day care centers, schools, short and long-term institutions, work environment, among others.

The cases identified in the active search must be notified and proceed with the investigation and collection of clinical samples, within the recommended criteria, until their classification and final result.

Professionals will still be guided to rescue the records of calls from the last 30 days of each health service, to identify if any case with the signs and symptoms of the disease was not reported.

Laboratory surveillance will also be mobilized, rescuing samples that were tested for arboviruses, such as dengue, with negative results. These samples will be retested for measles and rubella.

Vaccination

The Ministry of Health also reinforces the importance of vaccination “so that Brazil can once again obtain the certification of measles elimination”. The MMR vaccine, which in addition to measles, also protects against mumps and rubella, is available in all vaccination rooms in the country.

This immunizer is also part of the 2022 National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination, which aims to update the vaccination card of children and adolescents under 15 years of age. The mobilization was extended until the 30th of September due to the low coverage.

Until last week, only 35% of children aged 1 year to under 5 years of age had been immunized against polio. The objective of the campaign, which would initially run until the 9th, is to achieve vaccination coverage equal to or greater than 95% for the polio vaccine in this population, in addition to reducing the number of unvaccinated children and adolescents under 15 years of age and increasing coverage. vaccines, according to the National Vaccination Calendar.