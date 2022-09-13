The industrial sector shows optimism with the economy in the coming months

The Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index (Icei) rose three points and reached the highest level since August 2021. It is the second consecutive month of improvement in the sector’s confidence, according to the National Industry Confederation (CNI).

In September, Icei was at 62.8 points. “By remaining above the 50-point dividing line, the indicator shows that the industry remains confident,” explained the CNI.

According to the entity, the improvement occurred mainly in the component related to the Brazilian economy, which grew 5.9 points. But there was an increase in all components of the index: current conditions and expectations, regarding both the Brazilian economy and the companies themselves.

The Current Conditions Index advanced 4.2 points and stood at 58.4 points in September. “By moving further above the 50-point dividing line, the indicator shows that the entrepreneur perceives a stronger and more widespread improvement in current conditions compared to the last six months”, says the CNI.

The Expectations Index also rose last month and shows “even stronger and widespread industry optimism for the next 6 months”. The increase was 2.4 points to 65 points.

Between the 1st and 8th of September, 1,469 companies were interviewed, of which 573 were small, 554 were medium-sized and 342 were large.