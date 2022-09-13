Queen Elizabeth II’s urn arrives in London today

The body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves this afternoon (13) from St. Egidio Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, heading to Buckingham Palace, London.

The cold Edinburgh night welcomed thousands of people who patiently waited hours to participate in the funeral ceremonies. People will be able to walk past the coffin until 3pm, when the cathedral closes.

King Charles III and his brothers went to the place on Monday night (12) and formed the so-called “Vigil of the Princes”.

Many people spent the night in tents near Buckingham Palace to pay their last respects to the monarch.

Thousands of police officers and employees of the institution work day and night to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

The coffin will be transported by road from the cathedral to Edinburgh airport, from where it will travel to London. The plane will land at RAF Northolt air base. Arrival at Buckingham Palace is scheduled for 8pm.

The urn will be in the Palace’s throne room overnight.

Tomorrow (14th) the so-called Operation Lion begins. The coffin will be transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in a procession that will pass through various parts of London. It will be the first major event leading up to the funeral, scheduled for September 19.

