Bitcoin Pharaoh’s candidacy is barred by TRE-RJ

The Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ) rejected the candidacy for federal deputy of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as Pharaoh of Bitcoins. Arrested in Operation Kryptos in August of last year, Santos was trying to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the Christian Democracy party.

He owns the company GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, based in Cabo Frio (RJ), in the lakes region of Rio de Janeiro, and operated a system of financial pyramids, or Ponzi, involving digital currencies.

The candidacy of the businessman, who remains in prison, was unanimously challenged by the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ), on the grounds that Santos is the director of a financial establishment subject to liquidation. The rapporteur of the case, judge Luiz Paulo da Silva Araújo Filho, pointed out that Santos is accused of federal crimes, including links with the militia.

“The Magna Carta raised morality to the highest level for conducting the democratic process in the country’s representative model. This court of ours has already decided that the rule cannot be interpreted in a restricted way, and serious stains on the past life of candidates, especially when they aim to attack the foundations of the Republic, must be sufficient to justify the rejection of candidacies. In this case, it is the parallel state that breaks with national sovereignty.”

In September last year, the Criminal Chamber of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) authorized the sale of cryptocurrencies seized in Operation Kryptos, with a total estimated value of around R$ 150 million, with a determination to deposit in a judicial account.

In May, the 5th Business Court of the Capital of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) determined, in an injunction, the suspension for 180 days of all actions and debt executions of GAS Consultoria, with a deadline to present a plan of judicial recovery.