PSG coach praises Neymar’s performance at the start of the season

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier praised Neymar’s work on Tuesday (13) after the Brazilian’s excellent start to the season.

PSG travel to face Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday (14) for the second game of Group H of the Champions League and will be able to count on what seems to be the best version of Neymar in the French team.

The 30-year-old forward, who has not shown his full potential in previous seasons, has already scored eight goals and provided six assists in seven Ligue 1 games.

He also provided a beautiful assist in PSG’s 2-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League opener last Tuesday (6).

“It’s not just me and my commission. He had a realization after last season where he was underperforming,” Galtier told a news conference on Tuesday. “He has very high goals. He started the season in shape, very fit. We have tried to put him in the best possible conditions. He is a creator, an artist and when he is physically well he gives a lot back.” “He is a player who has worked a lot, both offensively and defensively,” he added.

Among the formidable trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, the Brazilian has been the player who has done the most defensive work, proving to be an essential part of Galtier’s high-pressure system.

Their efforts will be more than welcome on Wednesday as the French champions will be without defender Presnel Kimpembe, who, with a hamstring injury, will be out for up to six weeks, the club said.

PSG are second in Group H, behind Benfica, who travel to face Juventus, on goal difference.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




