Wheelchair Tennis: Jade Lanai is US Open Junior champion

Tennis player Jade Lanai from Brazilia won the US Open Junior women’s wheelchair tennis singles title. Confirmation of the victory came this Saturday afternoon (10). In the decision, she passed Japan’s Yuma Takamuro by 2 sets to 1 (7/5, 2/6 and 7/6 [10-5]) in more than two hours.

In addition to the singles trophy at the US Open, one of the four major tournaments in the world, Jade was also on the highest place on the podium in doubles, alongside American Maylee Phelps. They defeated British Ruby Bishop and American Lily Lautenschlauger by 2 sets to 0: double 6/0. After ending her participation in the US Open, Jade is fourth in the singles ranking and leader in the world doubles list.

The athlete’s next challenge will be to compose the Brazilian team in the Wheelchair Tennis Tour of South America, an event comprising four tournaments in Colombia and Argentina, until November 8th.

