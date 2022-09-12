Cold front arrives in Rio de Janeiro with hangover tonight

After a Friday (9) and Saturday (10) of intense heat in Rio de Janeiro, the temperature began to drop last night, due to the arrival of a cold front in the state. Alerta Rio forecasts that the temperature this Sunday (11) will not exceed 24ºC, having registered a minimum of 14ºC during the night.

The weather today remains cloudy to overcast, with the possibility of drizzle and light rain in the afternoon and light to moderate winds, between 18.5 km/h to 51.9 km/h.

For the beginning of the week, Alerta Rio informs that it should not rain until Wednesday (14), with an increase in temperature on Tuesday (13), reaching 30ºC, but keeping the minimum in the range of 15ºC.

Hangover

The Navy issued a hangover alert scheduled to start at 9 pm today and valid until 9 am on Tuesday, with the forecast of waves from 2.5 meters to 3 meters on the edge of the city.

The City Hall Operations Center recommends avoiding sea bathing and other sports in the waters during the hangover period, in addition to not staying at viewpoints on the edge or in places close to the sea, including bike paths if they are hit by the waves.