BrazilBrazil

Cold front arrives in Rio de Janeiro with hangover tonight

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read

After a Friday (9) and Saturday (10) of intense heat in Rio de Janeiro, the temperature began to drop last night, due to the arrival of a cold front in the state. Alerta Rio forecasts that the temperature this Sunday (11) will not exceed 24ºC, having registered a minimum of 14ºC during the night.

The weather today remains cloudy to overcast, with the possibility of drizzle and light rain in the afternoon and light to moderate winds, between 18.5 km/h to 51.9 km/h.

For the beginning of the week, Alerta Rio informs that it should not rain until Wednesday (14), with an increase in temperature on Tuesday (13), reaching 30ºC, but keeping the minimum in the range of 15ºC.

Hangover

The Navy issued a hangover alert scheduled to start at 9 pm today and valid until 9 am on Tuesday, with the forecast of waves from 2.5 meters to 3 meters on the edge of the city.

The City Hall Operations Center recommends avoiding sea bathing and other sports in the waters during the hangover period, in addition to not staying at viewpoints on the edge or in places close to the sea, including bike paths if they are hit by the waves.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Wheelchair Tennis: Jade Lanai is US Open Junior champion

3 hours ago

US: Biden pledges vigilance, calls for unity in memory of 9/11

4 hours ago

Prince William says he’s honored to be named Prince of Wales

4 hours ago

Elections 2022: Candidates dropouts exceed those of 2018

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.