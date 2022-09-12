US: Biden pledges vigilance, calls for unity in memory of 9/11

US President Joe Biden recalled the United States’ united response to the September 11, 2001 attacks by Al Qaeda and vowed to “never give up” in the face of terrorist threats in a solemn celebration Sunday at the Pentagon.

Biden’s remarks about national unity on the 21st anniversary of the attacks contrast with his warnings in recent days about dangerous divisions in American society, including that some Republicans who support former President Donald Trump’s agenda pose a threat to democracy.

“I hope we remember that, in the midst of these dark days, we worked hard. We took care of each other. And we stuck together,” Biden said as rain poured down on the troops behind him.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks in 2001, when al Qaeda terrorists hijacked and launched planes into the towers of New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, while a fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

The anniversary comes a year after Biden ended the US-led war in Afghanistan that began two decades ago to root out the al Qaeda group, which carried out the 9/11 attacks after planning them in Afghanistan.

