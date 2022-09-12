BrazilBrazil

Prince William says he’s honored to be named Prince of Wales

Prince William said he was honored to be the new Prince of Wales as he spoke to Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford on Sunday, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

William was given the title, previously held by his father for more than 50 years, following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

“The Prince acknowledged his and the Princess’s deep affection for Wales, having made his first family home on Anglesey, including during the early months of Prince George’s life,” the statement said.

“The Prince and Princess will spend the next few years and months deepening their relationship with communities across Wales. They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and highlight the challenges and opportunities ahead of them.”

