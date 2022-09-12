Elections 2022: Candidates dropouts exceed those of 2018

One day before the deadline for the Electoral Court to judge all candidacy records, the number of candidates who withdrew from the 2022 Elections reached 799, surpassing the number of dropouts in the 2018 general elections, when 770 candidates abandoned the campaign.

This year’s dropouts represent 25.3% of all applications considered inept. So far, 876 (51.35%) had their registration request denied by the Electoral Justice for not meeting the criteria of electoral legislation or presenting some impediment, including those provided for in the Clean Record Law.

These are the cases, for example, of the two candidacies for the Presidency of the Republic that have been denied so far: that of Pablo Marçal, who intended to run for the Pros, but did not prove the necessary party support; and Roberto Jefferson, national president of the PTB, who was included in the Clean Record Law for his conviction in the Mensalão case.

Another reason for a candidacy to be considered unsuitable is when the registration has been canceled by the party, which has happened 13 times so far. It is also possible that the request is not even known by the Electoral Justice, in general due to some formal irregularity that prevents its judgment. This year, this was the case for 15 records.

There are also situations in which a candidate has died. Since the start of the campaign, three candidates for this year’s elections have died. All were vying for a seat as a federal deputy.

They are the businessman Ilson Baiano (Solidariedade-BA), who died of undeclared natural causes; retired Adair Ferreira de Souza (Patriota-RO), who had a heart attack; and lawyer Antonio Weck (PSC-RS), who died in a traffic accident on BR-116.

In all cases – whether due to rejection, cancellation, ignorance or death – the corresponding party or federation has up to 10 calendar days to present a replacement.

Consolidated numbers

The final numbers must still be consolidated by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which updates the data at least three times a day. According to the most recent update, at 2 pm this Sunday (11), there are still, for example, 2,515 applications awaiting trial.

This year, there is a record number of applications for registration of candidacy in general elections, which reached 29,163. Of these, the Electoral Court has already granted at least 24,440.

The deadline for the Electoral Court to judge all requests ends tomorrow (12), including appeals. Not infrequently, however, this period can be extrapolated in complex situations, in which the candidate can even resort to the common court to guarantee his name in the ballot box, in the so-called sub judice candidacies, that is, with pending judicial proceedings.