Chinese President Meets Vladimir Putin

Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The trip, Xi’s first abroad since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, shows how confident he is in his power in China and how dangerous the global situation has become.

Against a backdrop of Russia’s confrontation with the West over Ukraine, a crisis over Taiwan and a shaky global economy, Xi will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

China’s president will later meet Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan’s former Silk Road city of Samarkand, Kazakhstan and the Kremlin said.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters last week that the Russian president is expected to meet Xi at the summit. The Kremlin declined to give details of the talks. China has yet to confirm Xi’s travel plans.

