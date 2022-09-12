The number of dead in a boat sinking in Pará rises to 22

Searches for missing persons in the wreck of a speedboat in Pará resumed at 5 am this Sunday (11), and two more bodies were found by search and rescue teams early in the morning, the Pará Public Security Secretariat (Segup-PA) reported. . The death toll in the tragedy rose to 22.

In the early hours of the day, the body of a woman was spotted in a helicopter overflight over the region of the wreck. Shortly after, another body, the sex of which has not been confirmed, was removed from inside the vessel that sank.

In all, the deaths of 13 women, five men, three children and one person still unidentified were recorded. Of the total, 15 bodies were transferred to Marajó and five were delivered to family members in Belém.

65 people survived the sinking. All were rescued in the first hours after the vessel went down. According to the government of Pará, they received psychosocial care and gave statements to the authorities.

The shipwreck occurred near Cotijuba Island, in Belém, on Thursday morning (8). Authorities still do not know how many people were on the boat that sank, as the vessel was carrying irregular intercity passenger transport and had no list of people on board. The boat departed from a clandestine port in Cachoeira do Arari, in the Marajó archipelago, bound for Belém, the state government said.

The search and rescue operation has nine state security force vessels, a helicopter from the Pará Public Security Air Group, as well as two boats and a Navy aircraft. According to the most recent statement from Segup-PA, the searches continue “until all those wanted by family members are located”.

The government advises the families of those who disappeared after the shipwreck to look for the Fluvial Group, in the center of Belém, “where they will be attended by a multidisciplinary team to offer information, essential services, psychosocial assistance or any other urgent need”, said Segup- PA in note. Victims’ belongings are also on site.

The government also made available the cell phone number 91 988996323, from the state Civil Defense, to provide information.

The Civil Police opened an investigation into the shipwreck. Those responsible for the boat Dona Lourdes II have not yet been located to provide clarification.