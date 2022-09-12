Claudio Castro announces Thiago Pampolha as candidate for vice president

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, candidate for reelection, announced today (11) that his new candidate for vice will be Thiago Pampolha, from União Brazil.

Pampolha was running for re-election as a state deputy and took over the candidacy after Castro’s vice president, Washington Reis (MDB), had his name barred by the Regional Electoral Court (TER-RJ). In 2016, Reis was convicted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for crimes against the environment and against public administration.

The announcement was made by Claudio Castro’s social networks. In the government of Rio de Janeiro, Pampolha has already held the positions of Secretary of Sport, in 2017, and of Environment and Sustainability, in 2020.

Pampolha is in his third term as state deputy.