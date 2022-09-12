Brazil ends Women’s Rugby World Cup in 11th place

The Brazilian Women’s Rugby Sevens team defeated Spain 19-17, this Sunday (11), at Cape Town Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa. With this result, the Yaras, as the green and yellow team is known, finished the World Cup in 11th place overall. The result is the second largest in the history of Brazilians, surpassing the campaigns of the 2013 and 2018 World Cups.

Brazil defeats Spain and celebrates 11th place in the Rugby Sevens World Cup. Find out how was the Brazilian farewell at #RWC7s 2022. https://t.co/UGYLeVwL8X Photos: Bruno Ruas @ruasmidia / Brazil Rugby pic.twitter.com/8IT74UjpIg — Brazil Rugby (@brasilrugby) September 11, 2022

That year, before the victory over Spain, Brazil lost to Ireland by 24-12, beat Colombia by 33-0, was surpassed by Japan by 19-10. “We are happy to beat Spain because they finished in our ahead last season, but now we start the new season ahead”, commented Luiza Campos, captain of the Yaras, to the advice of the Brazilian Confederation of the sport. “It was not the tournament we were expecting because we wanted to have beaten Ireland in the round of 16 and then Japan. But in the last game against Spain we were able to play a little bit of what we would have liked”, said Will Broderick, Brazil coach.