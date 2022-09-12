Brazil beats Slovenia and takes bronze at the Volleyball World Cup

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team beat Slovenia by 3 sets to 1 (25 x 18, 25 x 18, 22 x 25 and 25 x 18) this Sunday afternoon (11), in Katowice, Poland. The victory left the national team with the unprecedented bronze medal in the World Championship of the modality. After the defeat to Poland on Saturday in the semi-final by 3 sets to 2 and the team being out of the big decision for the first time in 24 years, coach Renan Dal Zotto’s team showed strength and was superior for much of the match to guarantee a place on the podium.

IT’S BROOOOOOOOOOONZE! 🥉🏐 The men’s team is bronze in the Volleyball World Cup! 🇺🇸 3 x 1 🇸🇮

18/25, 18/25 and 25/22 and 18/25 What a beautiful campaign from Brazil! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ucnIJh9rSQ — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) September 11, 2022

The highest scorer was the opposite Wallace, with 22 hits. The Olympic champion was already retired from the Brazilian team, but decided to return to compete in the World Cup this season. Thus, the trend is that this Sunday’s match was the last of the athlete with the national shirt.

The Leal pointer still scored another 19 points. On the Slovenian side, Stern, with 17, and Cebulj, with 14 hits, were the main names.