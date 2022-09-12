BrazilBrazil

Brazil beats Slovenia and takes bronze at the Volleyball World Cup

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team beat Slovenia by 3 sets to 1 (25 x 18, 25 x 18, 22 x 25 and 25 x 18) this Sunday afternoon (11), in Katowice, Poland. The victory left the national team with the unprecedented bronze medal in the World Championship of the modality. After the defeat to Poland on Saturday in the semi-final by 3 sets to 2 and the team being out of the big decision for the first time in 24 years, coach Renan Dal Zotto’s team showed strength and was superior for much of the match to guarantee a place on the podium.

The highest scorer was the opposite Wallace, with 22 hits. The Olympic champion was already retired from the Brazilian team, but decided to return to compete in the World Cup this season. Thus, the trend is that this Sunday’s match was the last of the athlete with the national shirt.

The Leal pointer still scored another 19 points. On the Slovenian side, Stern, with 17, and Cebulj, with 14 hits, were the main names.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Claudio Castro announces Thiago Pampolha as candidate for vice president

10 mins ago

Brazil ends Women’s Rugby World Cup in 11th place

39 mins ago

Check out what the presidential candidates did this Sunday (11/9)

2 hours ago

Ukraine’s regions face blackouts after Russian attacks

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.