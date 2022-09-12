Check out what the presidential candidates did this Sunday (11/9)

This Sunday (11), candidates for the Presidency of the Republic fulfilled campaign agendas in the Northeast, Southeast and South Region. Some, however, did not have public commitments and spoke only through social networks. Check out:

In the morning, Ciro Gomes (PDT) participated in a campaign event for a candidate for federal deputy in Porto Alegre (RS).

Constituent Eymael (DC) had no external agenda today.

Candidate Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) participated in this (11) of a “bicycle race” with supporters through the streets and cycle paths of São Paulo capital.

Candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used his social media to speak out about inflation. On his personal Twitter, Bolsonaro wrote about the August deflation and said that the country is experiencing economic improvement even after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Despite not having released any official agenda for today, candidate Luís Inácio Lula da Silva announced on Twitter that he met with former senator Marina Silva, with whom he discussed proposals in the area of ​​sustainability and the environment. In the evening, the candidate will be interviewed by the news channel CNN Brazil.

Candidate Léo Péricles (UP) fulfilled his agenda in Salvador (BA). In the morning, he visited Quilombo Quingoma, in Lauro de Freitas, in the metropolitan region of Salvador, and talked to the residents. In the afternoon, he visited the residents of the residential Vivendas do Mar, in the São Tomé de Paripe neighborhood, in Salvador.

The PTB candidate, Father Kelmon, had a meeting with the bishop and priests supporting the campaign, in São Paulo (SP), in the afternoon.

Candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) participated in a morning walk on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. She was accompanied by her deputy, Mara Gabrilli (PSDB) and the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). In the end, she gave a press conference, in which she said she was “convinced that this cannot be the election of fear”. She commented on recent episodes of political violence. “I’ve never seen tempers so fierce. We are being careful. Our campaign is the only one capable of pacifying Brazil. We need to end polarization,” she said.

The PCB candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Sofia Manzano, fulfills a campaign agenda at night, in Recife (PE). There she participates in the Popular Power Plenary, which is scheduled to start at 6 pm.

Candidate Soraya Thronicke (União Brazil) had no public campaign agenda this year. (11). In the morning she met with advisors and in the afternoon she made recordings for the free election time.

Candidate Vera Lúcia did not disclose the agenda for this . According to her advice, she spent the day at home, resting, and had no political campaign agenda.

*Material updated throughout the day to add agendas.