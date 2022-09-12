BrazilBrazil

Ukraine’s regions face blackouts after Russian attacks

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read

Power blackouts and water supply cuts hit several areas in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday after Russian attacks, the region’s governor said.

“The (Russian) occupiers have hit critical infrastructure in the city and region of Kharkiv,” Olegh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

“In several population centers, there is no electricity or water supply. Fires have occurred where these attacks have taken place and emergency teams are containing the flames.”

According to another report, Russian forces also hit power infrastructure in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, disrupting power supplies to several cities, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

“Some cities and communities are without power. The Russians have hit the energy infrastructure,” Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

“We will manage. All services are in operation. We will restore everything as soon as possible.”

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The number of dead in a boat sinking in Pará rises to 22

14 mins ago

Claudio Castro announces Thiago Pampolha as candidate for vice president

36 mins ago

Brazil ends Women’s Rugby World Cup in 11th place

1 hour ago

Brazil beats Slovenia and takes bronze at the Volleyball World Cup

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.