Ukraine’s regions face blackouts after Russian attacks

Power blackouts and water supply cuts hit several areas in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday after Russian attacks, the region’s governor said.

“The (Russian) occupiers have hit critical infrastructure in the city and region of Kharkiv,” Olegh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

“In several population centers, there is no electricity or water supply. Fires have occurred where these attacks have taken place and emergency teams are containing the flames.”

According to another report, Russian forces also hit power infrastructure in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, disrupting power supplies to several cities, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

“Some cities and communities are without power. The Russians have hit the energy infrastructure,” Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

“We will manage. All services are in operation. We will restore everything as soon as possible.”

