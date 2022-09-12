BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Brazil has 2,400 new cases and 7 deaths in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health reported today (11) that seven deaths and 2,477 cases of covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. The data does not, however, include information on deaths from 11 units of the federation, six of which also did not update the number of cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,528,625 cases have been recorded, of which 684,860 resulted in death, 211,198 are still in follow-up and 33,632,567 ended with the patient’s recovery.

Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil.

The state of São Paulo accumulates 6.05 million cases and 174,300 deaths. Minas Gerais is the second state with the highest number of cases (3.87 million), while Rio occupies the Monday position among those with the highest number of deaths (75.6 thousand).

The Ministry of Health‘s vaccination panel records 480.2 million doses of vaccines applied in the country. Of these, 179.5 million refer to the first dose; 160.8 million refer to the Monday dose; 4.9 million are for the single dose. In booster doses, 102.8 million doses of the first booster have already been applied; 27.2 million referring to Monday booster dose and 4.8 million are classified as additional doses.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




