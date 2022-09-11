Charles III is proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom

In a ceremony held this Saturday (10), at the Palace of St. James in London, King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The ceremony was attended by British Prime Minister Liz Truss, six former prime ministers – Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major – bishops and politicians. The queen consort, Camilla, and the sovereign’s eldest son, William, were also at the palace.

At the proclamation ceremony, which was filmed for the first time, King Charles III issued a personal statement, in which he thanked the expressions of sympathy, affection and support received by him and his brothers for the loss of their mother. In the message, the new sovereign highlights that the solidarity received by the family is not only from the United Kingdom, but from the entire world.

By signing the oath by which he became king, Charles III pledged to “follow the inspiring example” of his mother and expressed his awareness of the duties and “heavy responsibility” of the monarchy.

Outside the palace, and to the rhythm of trumpets, a crowd, which had gathered to closely follow the ceremony of proclamation of the new British monarch, sang God Save the King (God save the king), the hymn that for the first time in 70 years has the word “rei” instead of “queen” in its stanzas.

On the other hand, shots were fired in Hyde Park and the Tower of London, two emblematic places in the British capital, while the proclamation was being read.

The reign of Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, lasted seven decades. The sovereign’s funeral should be held on the 19th of this month.

