Check out what the presidential candidates did this Saturday

This Saturday (10), the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic had meetings with supporters and meetings with internal teams, in agendas with only a few public commitments. Check out how the day of the candidates went:

Candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) is campaigning this Saturday (10) in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. In Passo Fundo, he participated, in the morning of the launch of the local candidacy, at the Centro de Tradições Gaúchas Osório Porto, in the center of the city. In Porto Alegre, he visited the Farroupilha camp in Harmonia Park in the afternoon. At night, the candidate does live for Ciro TV, at 9 pm.

The Christian Democracy (DC) candidate, Constituent Eymael, fulfilled his agenda in the city of Brusque (SC), in the Itajaí Valley. The politician participated in a motorcade and met with supporters. In an interview with TV Globo, Eymael defended changes in tax legislation. “My academic background is in the area of ​​law, in the tax area. I was vice-president of the Tax Commission at [Assembleia] Constituent Assembly and I have exactly the vision of what we have to change in the Brazilian tax area. We have to turn the tribute into an ally.”

The reelection candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was in Rio de Janeiro participating in an official event as President of the Republic. On his Twitter profile, he mentioned investments made in Brazilian railways during his government: “From 2019 to 2022, the Federal Government made possible, through auctions, concessions under the Pro-Trilhos Program, R$ 133.24 billion of projected investments and 27 signed contracts, which will total 9,922.5 km of new rails to the Brazilian rail network”, he wrote. “National Development, direct and indirect jobs and a new revolution in transport modes.”

PT presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated in a political act this morning in Taboão da Serra (SP). In his speech, the candidate spoke about the importance of ensuring adequate nutrition in early childhood and promised to commit to modifying the Labor Reform, in force since 2017. He also committed to recreate the Ministry of Women. “Women are the majority, they know what they want, they are subjects of History. And she has to help transform this country.” Lula also said that, upon assuming the presidency, he will take a stand against the arms trade. “Instead of weapons, we will distribute books”.

PTB’s presidential candidate, Father Kelmon, met in the morning with priests and pastors who supported his campaign. His press office did not disclose any information about the meeting as it was about internal commitments.

Candidate Simone Tebet’s (Brazilian Democratic Movement) agenda began at 9 am in Campinas with the Women’s Meeting at an events center in the Vila Industrial neighborhood. Afterwards, she took the Walk of Hope along the sidewalk on Rua Treze de Maio, at the Cultural and Financial Center of Campinas. In the afternoon, the candidate went to Carapicuiba, also in São Paulo and did the Walk of Hope on Avenida Rui Barbosa.

Candidate Léo Péricles (Popular Unit) made an agenda in Recife (PE). In the morning, he took a walk in downtown Recife. The candidate had lunch with supporters at the party’s headquarters in Recife and in the afternoon held a plenary session at the same place. At the end of the day, he visited supporters at Ocupação Vila Sul, also in Recife.

Candidate Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brazil) began the day in a meeting with the press and communication team of the electoral campaign, in São Paulo. In the early afternoon, she went to São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo to meet with voters and then go on a cycling tour, which started at Pier de São Vicente. At the same location, she held an afternoon rally.

The PCB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Sofia Manzano, spent the day in São Paulo. In the morning, she remotely participated in a meeting of the Socialist Centers, in which the electoral challenges for the socialist camp were discussed. Sofia also signed the letter of commitments with which the São Paulo Doctors Union (Simesp) presents to candidates for elective positions the measures it deems necessary to reverse what it classifies as “precariousness of public health and the work of the category”.

