Paralympics: Israel Stroh takes bronze in Finland

Paralympic table tennis player Israel Stroh won the bronze medal in the individual tournament of class 7 of the Finnish Open this Saturday (10). The Brazilian’s campaign had four wins in five games. He was just beaten in the semifinals in a four-set battle against German Henrik Meyer by 3 sets to 1 (9 to 11, 13 to 15, 11 to 3 and 6 to 11). In all, the paulista de Santos won 10 sets and lost only 4 in the tournament.

After the medal in the singles, Stroh started the doubles tournament. Alongside Chilean Manuel Echaveguren Farias, in the MD18 class, he won the first two games of the qualifying phase.

This Sunday, the 11th, they decide the classification and the first place of the group against the Germans Mohit Singh and Jonas Wand, starting at 3 am (Brazilia time).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




