Corinthians thrash Palmeiras and go to the final

Corinthians scored 4-0 at Palmeiras, on Saturday afternoon (10), at Allianz Parque, and qualified for the final of the Brazilian women’s football.

Timão had the advantage of playing for the tie after the 2-1 victory in the first leg. But he didn’t know the opponent and went to the nets with Adriana and Gabi Portilho, in the first half, and Jheniffer, twice in the final stage.

Current two-time champions, the Corinthians girls are going after the tetra. In addition to the 2020 and 2021 titles, the team won the cup in 2018. In addition, this is the sixth consecutive final for coach Arthur Elias’s team. The opponent will be known on Monday, when São Paulo hosts Internacional at Morumbi. The first game in Porto Alegre was 1-1.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




