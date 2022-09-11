Brazil loses to Poland in the Volleyball World Cup semifinals

Brazil lost to Poland by 3 sets to 2 in the semifinal of the Men’s Volleyball World Championship this Saturday (10), in Katowice, Poland. The partials were 23/25, 25/18 and 25/20, 21/25 and 15/12.

LET’S GO BRONZE! 🥉🏐 We played a lot, but it didn’t happen against the hosts, in the Volleyball World Cup semi 🇺🇸 2 x 3 🇵🇱

25/23, 18/25, 20/25, 25/21 and 12/15 No time to regret, let’s go after this one 🥉 pic.twitter.com/ZOQZ6IZAMw — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) September 10, 2022

The great highlight of Brazil was the setter Bruninho. He started the game on the bench, but he was decisive, commanding the team and vibrating a lot in the points. From the fourth quarter, he was a starter and had a very good performance. The pointer Lucarelli also did well and had been decisive until he felt an injury and was also substituted in the fourth set. Then, in the final set, coach Renan Dal Zotto’s team didn’t have the strength to resist Poland, who played at home and had the support of a packed gym. The highest scorer of the game was opposite Kurek with 24 points. For Brazil, Lucarelli scored the most with 18.

This Sunday (11), the team disputes the bronze against the winner of Italy and Slovenia, starting at 1 pm.